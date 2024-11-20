Cesscon Sets Up Australian Unit with Eyes Set on $40B Oil and Gas Decom Prize

Oil and gas decommissioning specialist CessCon Group has established a regional headquarters in Perth, marking its entry into the Australian market with the aim of capitalizing on the $50 million decommissioning opportunity for aging oil and gas platforms in the country.

CessCon will draw on its experience in the North Sea, UK and Europe to offer its decommissioning services in Australia, applying its reuse and recycle target model.

According to the company, CessCon Australia can support local asset owners with onshore and offshore studies, multi-disciplined engineering services and re-use and recycling guidance.

Around 57 offshore platforms are slated for decommissioning over the coming decades, with much of the work expected in the next 10 years, representing a $40 billion decommissioning challenge for Australia’s oil and gas sector.

These assets - more than half of which are off the Western Australian coast - require careful, environmentally responsible dismantling to avoid potential environmental and financial risks.

“Australia’s decommissioning sector is at a critical crossroads. In regions like the North Sea, we’ve seen firsthand how the right decommissioning practices not only protect the environment but also create economic opportunities,”

“Australia is just beginning this journey, and we have the experience to support local operators in preparing for a safe, efficient and environmentally responsible decommissioning process”

“Asset owners need to begin studies and preparations now. To ensure the highest chance of success, asset owners should collaborate with decommissioning experts during the late-life operational phase - ideally around 5 years before production ends,” said Lee Hanlon, CEO of CessCon Group.

“As the volumes of decommissioning activity across Australia increase, it is great to see such a respected company as CessCon establishing here and bringing their experience to the local market,” added Francis Norman, CEO and Managing Director of Centre of Decommissioning Australia (CODA):