Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

US Firm Finds Chinese Partner to Deliver Mobile Offshore Drilling Units

(Credit: Friede & Goldman)
(Credit: Friede & Goldman)

Houston-based designer of mobile offshore drilling units Friede & Goldman (F&G) has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Dalian Shipbuilding Offshore (DSOC) to deliver latest semi-submersible units, specifically tailored to meet the criteria for operations in Chinese waters.

The initial phase of the partnership will introduce the newly developed ExD 1000M to the market.

This design features F&G’s innovative rig arrangements and mooring system setup, offering rig owners superior station-keeping capability and exceptional operational flexibility and efficiency.  

Initially targeted for the Chinese market, the ExD 1000M is also applicable to worldwide operations.

By combining DSOC’s extensive experience in semi-submersible construction with F&G’s advanced design expertise, this collaboration aims to maximize rig performance and address both current and future market trends.

“The ExD 1000M sets new industry standards for operational capabilities and has been developed in partnership with leading Chinese drilling equipment vendors to provide a turnkey solution for clients at the most competitive pricing,” F&G said.

Products Industry News Activity North America Oil and Gas MODU

Related Offshore News

Quick Connector (Credit: NOV)

NOV’s GustoMSC Presents Quick Connector for Heavy Lift...
OTEC Power Module concept (Credit: Global OTEC)

Global OTEC Presents OTEC Power Module for Remote Offshore...

World Energy Jobs

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Second Oil Train for Energean Power FPSO Completes Lift-Off (Video)

Second Oil Train for Energean

Current News

ExxonMobil Pulls Out from Block Offshore Suriname

ExxonMobil Pulls Out from Bloc

Vard Secures Five Vessels Order for Oil and Gas Sector

Vard Secures Five Vessels Orde

AST Reygar Launches SOV Remote Monitoring System

AST Reygar Launches SOV Remote

NOV’s GustoMSC Presents Quick Connector for Heavy Lift Cranes

NOV’s GustoMSC Presents Quick

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine