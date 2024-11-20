US Firm Finds Chinese Partner to Deliver Mobile Offshore Drilling Units

Houston-based designer of mobile offshore drilling units Friede & Goldman (F&G) has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Dalian Shipbuilding Offshore (DSOC) to deliver latest semi-submersible units, specifically tailored to meet the criteria for operations in Chinese waters.

The initial phase of the partnership will introduce the newly developed ExD 1000M to the market.

This design features F&G’s innovative rig arrangements and mooring system setup, offering rig owners superior station-keeping capability and exceptional operational flexibility and efficiency.

Initially targeted for the Chinese market, the ExD 1000M is also applicable to worldwide operations.

By combining DSOC’s extensive experience in semi-submersible construction with F&G’s advanced design expertise, this collaboration aims to maximize rig performance and address both current and future market trends.

“The ExD 1000M sets new industry standards for operational capabilities and has been developed in partnership with leading Chinese drilling equipment vendors to provide a turnkey solution for clients at the most competitive pricing,” F&G said.