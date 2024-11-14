TotalEnergies Steps Up Methane Emissions Monitoring Efforts

TotalEnergies has announced plans to deploy real-time methane emissions detection equipment on all its operated upstream assets by the end of 2025.

Since 2022, TotalEnergies has been pursuing its ambition to aim for near-zero methane operated emissions in 2030.

According to the company, it will meet its target to reduce emissions by 50% compared to 2020 in 2024, a year ahead of plan.

TotalEnergies is also well on track to achieve the targeted 80% reduction by 2030. This achievement is the result of numerous initiatives, including the successful deployment of its AUSEA (Airborne Ultralight Spectrometer for Environmental Applications) drone campaigns.

Complementing its portfolio of detection technologies already in place, TotalEnergies is going a step further by installing continuous detection equipment on all its operated upstream assets, enabling real-time identification of methane emissions, both fugitive and stationary, and immediate corrective actions to stop them.

This continuous detection plan will be fully implemented by end-2025 and will use existing and proven technologies such as loT2 sensors, InfraRed cameras, flowmeters and Predictive Emissions Monitoring Systems on combustion sources, the company said.

Continuous, real-time detection on this scale - both for existing facilities and projects under development, such as the GranMorgu FPSO in Suriname – is a pioneering move in the industry and sets a new standard for the company.

“Slashing down methane emissions is a short-term priority to contribute to the fight against climate change. Continuous, real-time detection will enable our operators to act in an even more decisive manner in order to reduce our methane emissions and to repair leaks to achieve our near-zero methane emissions ambition.

“As a champion of the Oil & Gas Decarbonization Charter (OGDC), I am proud that TotalEnergies is leading the way in deploying such equipment at large scale and we will continue to work with the industry to share best practices in measuring and fighting methane emissions”, said Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies.