Woodside’s Trion FPU Enters Construction Phase

Woodside Energy has passed a major milestone for its operated Trion development offshore Mexico with the start of steel fabrication for the semi-submersible floating production unit (FPU).

The first cutting of steel for the Trion FPU was marked with a ceremony on November 13 2024 at the HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) facility in Ulsan, South Korea.

Woodside awarded HHI the FPU engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract in June 2023.

The Trion field is located 180 km off the Mexican coastline and 30 km south of the U.S. and Mexico maritime border.

The Trion project is an alliance between Woodside, which acts as the operator with 60% working interest, and PEMEX Exploración y Producción with 40% stake.

Woodside made final investment decision (FID) for Trion project in June 2023, .

Trion field will be developed through an FPU with an oil production capacity of 100,000 barrels per day.

The FPU will be connected to a floating storage and offloading (FSO) vessel with a capacity of 950,000 barrels of oil.

The Trion development is currently more than 15% complete, according to Woodside.

“This is an exciting moment for all those involved with the Trion development, and we are pleased to be embarking on this important phase of work with HHI, our contracting partner for the floating production unit.

“The steel-cutting ceremony kicks off a multi-year construction campaign for the Trion FPU, which is the critical path for the development as we progress towards targeted first oil in 2028,” said Meg O’Neill, Woodside’s CEO.