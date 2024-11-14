Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Woodside’s Trion FPU Enters Construction Phase

(Credit: HD Hyundai Heavy Industries)
(Credit: HD Hyundai Heavy Industries)
(Credit: HD Hyundai Heavy Industries)
(Credit: HD Hyundai Heavy Industries)

Woodside Energy has passed a major milestone for its operated Trion development offshore Mexico with the start of steel fabrication for the semi-submersible floating production unit (FPU).

The first cutting of steel for the Trion FPU was marked with a ceremony on November 13 2024 at the HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) facility in Ulsan, South Korea.

Woodside awarded HHI the FPU engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract in June 2023.

The Trion field is located 180 km off the Mexican coastline and 30 km south of the U.S. and Mexico maritime border.

The Trion project is an alliance between Woodside, which acts as the operator with 60% working interest, and PEMEX Exploración y Producción with 40% stake.

Woodside made final investment decision (FID) for Trion project in June 2023, .

Trion field will be developed through an FPU with an oil production capacity of 100,000 barrels per day.

The FPU will be connected to a floating storage and offloading (FSO) vessel with a capacity of 950,000 barrels of oil.

The Trion development is currently more than 15% complete, according to Woodside.

“This is an exciting moment for all those involved with the Trion development, and we are pleased to be embarking on this important phase of work with HHI, our contracting partner for the floating production unit.

“The steel-cutting ceremony kicks off a multi-year construction campaign for the Trion FPU, which is the critical path for the development as we progress towards targeted first oil in 2028,” said Meg O’Neill, Woodside’s CEO.

Engineering Industry News Activity North America Australia/NZ FPU Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

Donald Trump (Credit: The Republican National Committee)

Trump’s Return to Maximize Oil and Gas Production, Slow...
Vito platform (Credit: Shell)

Shell Pauses Gulf of Mexico Drilling Ops, Moves Personnel...

World Energy Jobs

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Second Oil Train for Energean Power FPSO Completes Lift-Off (Video)

Second Oil Train for Energean

Current News

Malaysia's FPSO Firm Bumi Armada Eyes Merger with MISC’s Offshore Unit

Malaysia's FPSO Firm Bumi Arma

TotalEnergies Steps Up Methane Emissions Monitoring Efforts

TotalEnergies Steps Up Methane

Olympic Takes Delivery of Second CSOV from Ulstein

Olympic Takes Delivery of Seco

Noble Picks ABS Wavesight’s Solution for Offshore Assets’ Digital Recordkeeping

Noble Picks ABS Wavesight’s So

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine