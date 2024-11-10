Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

BOEM Completes SouthCoast Wind Environmental Review

Source: SouthCoast Wind
Source: SouthCoast Wind

The US Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has made the final Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the proposed SouthCoast Wind Project available.

If approved, the project could generate up to 2.4GW of offshore wind energy, enough to power more than 800,000 homes.

The SouthCoast Wind Energy LLC proposal includes up to 147 wind turbine generators, up to five offshore substation platforms located at a maximum of 149 positions, and up to eight offshore export cables potentially making landfall in Brayton Point or Falmouth, Massachusetts. The lease area covers approximately 127,388 acres and is about 26 nautical miles south of Martha’s Vineyard and 20 nm south of Nantucket, Massachusetts.  

Under the Biden-Harris administration, the Department of the Interior has approved more than 15GW of clean energy from 10 offshore wind projects, enough to power nearly 5.25 million homes. It has also held six offshore wind lease auctions, including a record-breaking sale offshore New York and New Jersey and the first-ever sales offshore the Pacific and Gulf of Mexico coasts.

Activity Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Dominion Energy)

First Installation Campaign at Coastal Virginia Offshore...
(Credit: Maersk Supply Service)

DOF Group Completes Acquisition of Maersk Supply Service

World Energy Jobs

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Second Oil Train for Energean Power FPSO Completes Lift-Off (Video)

Second Oil Train for Energean

Current News

Enhancing Vessel Security in Evolving Maritime Landscape

Enhancing Vessel Security in E

Dutch Court Set to Decide on Shell’s Appeal Against GHG Emissions Ruling

Dutch Court Set to Decide on S

Ørsted Hires MMA Offshore for Wind Site Survey in Australia

Ørsted Hires MMA Offshore for

Blackford Dolphin Kicks Off Long-Term Drilling Campaign Offshore India

Blackford Dolphin Kicks Off Lo

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine