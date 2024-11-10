BOEM Completes SouthCoast Wind Environmental Review

The US Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has made the final Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the proposed SouthCoast Wind Project available.

If approved, the project could generate up to 2.4GW of offshore wind energy, enough to power more than 800,000 homes.

The SouthCoast Wind Energy LLC proposal includes up to 147 wind turbine generators, up to five offshore substation platforms located at a maximum of 149 positions, and up to eight offshore export cables potentially making landfall in Brayton Point or Falmouth, Massachusetts. The lease area covers approximately 127,388 acres and is about 26 nautical miles south of Martha’s Vineyard and 20 nm south of Nantucket, Massachusetts.

Under the Biden-Harris administration, the Department of the Interior has approved more than 15GW of clean energy from 10 offshore wind projects, enough to power nearly 5.25 million homes. It has also held six offshore wind lease auctions, including a record-breaking sale offshore New York and New Jersey and the first-ever sales offshore the Pacific and Gulf of Mexico coasts.



