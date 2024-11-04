Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Eni Concludes $1B Sale of Offshore Oil and Gas Assets in Alaska

Italian energy giant Eni has completed the sale of its Nikaitchuq and Oooguruk assets upstream offshore assets in Alaska to Hilcorp for $1 billion.

The transaction, which received the approval of all relevant authorities, is in line with Eni’s strategy focused on the rationalization of the upstream activities by rebalancing its portfolio and divesting non-strategic assets.

Eni acquired 70% and operatorship of the Oooguruk oil field in Alaska, increasing its interest to 100% back in 2019.

The Oooguruk oil field, located in the Beaufort Sea approximately 5 kilometers off Alaska’s North Slope coast, has been in production since 2008.

Eni is also the operator with full working interest in the Nikaitchuq oil field, located approximately 13 km North-East of Oooguruk. Nikaitchuq has been in production since 2011.

Eni will continue to be present in the United States in the upstream of Gulf of Mexico as well as in energy transition projects in the renewables, biofuels and magnetic fusion.

