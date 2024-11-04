Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Vår Energi Gets Go-Ahead for Barents Sea Drilling Campaign

COSLProspector drilling rig (Credit: COSL)
COSLProspector drilling rig (Credit: COSL)

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate has granted Vår Energi a drilling permit for a wildcat well in the Barents Sea.

The permit has been issued for wellbore 7122/9-2 in production license 1131, which is operated by Vår Energi with 40% working interest.

The company’s partners in the license include Petoro, Equinor, and Aker BP, each holding 20% stake.

The drilling operations will be conducted with COSL Drilling’s COSLProspector semi-submersible drilling rig.

COSLProspector can operate in water depths up to 1500 meters and drilling depths to 7500 meters. The unit is designed for North Sea/Norwegian Sea and worldwide use in harsh environments.

The operation is part of a two-year drilling program in the Barents region offshore Norway, as part of contract COSL signed with Vår Energi in September 2023.

Drilling Industry News Activity Europe Barents Sea Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

Location map showing the Heimdal Terrace, Utsira and Sleipner OBN data coverage (Credit: Viridien)

Viridien, TGS and Aquila Holdings Deliver Utsira OBN...
Members of the Zenith Energy team visit the Noble Resolve jack-up rig in Denmark (Credit: Zenith Energy)

CEP Taps Zenith Energy for Well Management Services...

World Energy Jobs

Sponsored

Control System Automation Maximizes Your Operation

Control System Automation Maximizes Your Operation

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Second Oil Train for Energean Power FPSO Completes Lift-Off (Video)

Second Oil Train for Energean

Current News

Migatron Launches New Ultrasonic Sensor

Migatron Launches New Ultrason

Brent Field Decommissioning Project Enters Next Phase

Brent Field Decommissioning Pr

Orsted says US Green Energy Demand Will Grow Regardless of Election Results

Orsted says US Green Energy De

Norclamp Introduces Infinity Clamp for Aging Subsea Pipelines

Norclamp Introduces Infinity C

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine