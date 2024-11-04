Vår Energi Gets Go-Ahead for Barents Sea Drilling Campaign

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate has granted Vår Energi a drilling permit for a wildcat well in the Barents Sea.

The permit has been issued for wellbore 7122/9-2 in production license 1131, which is operated by Vår Energi with 40% working interest.

The company’s partners in the license include Petoro, Equinor, and Aker BP, each holding 20% stake.

The drilling operations will be conducted with COSL Drilling’s COSLProspector semi-submersible drilling rig.

COSLProspector can operate in water depths up to 1500 meters and drilling depths to 7500 meters. The unit is designed for North Sea/Norwegian Sea and worldwide use in harsh environments.

The operation is part of a two-year drilling program in the Barents region offshore Norway, as part of contract COSL signed with Vår Energi in September 2023.