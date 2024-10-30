Largest FPSO to Operate Offshore Brazil Arrives to Its Destination

Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
The floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) unit Almirante Tamandaré, built by SBM Offshore, has arrived to Brazil ahead of installation at Petrobras’ Búzios field in the Santos Basin.

The Almirante Tamandaré FPSO has been built with the capacity to produce 225,000 barrels of oil per day and process 12 million cubic meters of gas per day, making in the largest FPSO to operate in Brazilian waters to date.

Almirante Tamandaré FPSO departed from the China Merchants Heavy Industry (CMHI) shipyard yard in China on July 31, completing its journey to Brazil on October 25, 2024.

The FPSO was built under SBM Offshore's Fast4Ward program, which includes a new build, multi-purpose floater hull combined with several standardized topsides modules.

In July 2021, the Dutch company signed contracts with Brazil's Petrobras for the 26.25 years lease and operation of the FPSO.

The FPSO Almirante Tamandaré is owned and operated by a special purpose company owned by affiliated companies of SBM Offshore (55%) and its partners (45%).

“We are very proud of all the teams of SBMers and partners that dedicated many hours of hard work and commitment to deliver the most complex and largest FPSO in the Country. Soon, the FPSO will begin its 26-year operation in partnership with Petrobras,” SBM said in a statement.

