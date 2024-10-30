CEP Taps Zenith Energy for Well Management Services Offshore Poland

Aberdeen-based well management company Zenith Energy has been awarded six-figure well management contract with Central European Petroleum (CEP) as part of Poland’s Wolin project.

Zenith has been contracted to provide full well management including all well engineering, procurement, supply chain management, services contracting, health, safety and environmental management, logistical support, and supervision of the well operations.

The project in Poland is now underway, with the Noble Corporation’s Noble Resolve jack-up contracted for drilling of the upcoming Wolin appraisal well offshore Poland.

The rig is undergoing inspections in a shipyard in Denmark ahead of a tow to Poland in the next few days, with drilling set to begin early in November 2024. Zenith supported client CEP through the contracting of the Noble Resolve jack-up rig.

With the potential of over 300 MMboe, Wolin is believed to be the largest yet-to-be-tested Permian-age prospect in the Baltic Sea and is reinvigorating activities in the region which have been dormant for over three decades.

Located next to strategically important gas infrastructure, the project is well-positioned to change Poland's hydrocarbon production profile once successfully developed.

“The Wolin concession is a complex project due to the environmentally sensitive area, shallow water location, high-pressure reservoir and limited previous drilling in the Polish Baltic Sea, but it is also a potentially game-changing project for Poland's gas sector,” said Martin Booth, Managing Director of Zenith Energy.

The Wolin concession is a 593 km2 area awarded by the Polish Ministry of the Environment on December 1, 2017 and grants CEP the exclusive rights to explore for, develop, and produce hydrocarbons.

Main targets are natural gas accumulations in the Main Dolomite margin trend and the Rotliegend Sandstones.