Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

CEP Taps Zenith Energy for Well Management Services Offshore Poland

Members of the Zenith Energy team visit the Noble Resolve jack-up rig in Denmark (Credit: Zenith Energy)
Members of the Zenith Energy team visit the Noble Resolve jack-up rig in Denmark (Credit: Zenith Energy)

Aberdeen-based well management company Zenith Energy has been awarded six-figure well management contract with Central European Petroleum (CEP) as part of Poland’s Wolin project.

Zenith has been contracted to provide full well management including all well engineering, procurement, supply chain management, services contracting, health, safety and environmental management, logistical support, and supervision of the well operations.

The project in Poland is now underway, with the Noble Corporation’s Noble Resolve jack-up contracted for drilling of the upcoming Wolin appraisal well offshore Poland.

The rig is undergoing inspections in a shipyard in Denmark ahead of a tow to Poland in the next few days, with drilling set to begin early in November 2024. Zenith supported client CEP through the contracting of the Noble Resolve jack-up rig.

With the potential of over 300 MMboe, Wolin is believed to be the largest yet-to-be-tested Permian-age prospect in the Baltic Sea and is reinvigorating activities in the region which have been dormant for over three decades.

Located next to strategically important gas infrastructure, the project is well-positioned to change Poland's hydrocarbon production profile once successfully developed.

“The Wolin concession is a complex project due to the environmentally sensitive area, shallow water location, high-pressure reservoir and limited previous drilling in the Polish Baltic Sea, but it is also a potentially game-changing project for Poland's gas sector,” said Martin Booth, Managing Director of Zenith Energy.

The Wolin concession is a 593 km2 area awarded by the Polish Ministry of the Environment on December 1, 2017 and grants CEP the exclusive rights to explore for, develop, and produce hydrocarbons.

Main targets are natural gas accumulations in the Main Dolomite margin trend and the Rotliegend Sandstones.

Drilling Subsea Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

© Igor Hotinsky / Adobe Stock

Aker BP Reports Quarterly Profit Decline
(Credit: TotalEnergies)

TotalEnergies Makes Additional Gas Discovery at Harald...

World Energy Jobs

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Second Oil Train for Energean Power FPSO Completes Lift-Off (Video)

Second Oil Train for Energean

Current News

EnerMech Delivers Export Pipelines Services for Gulf of Mexico Deepwater Project

EnerMech Delivers Export Pipel

CEP Taps Zenith Energy for Well Management Services Offshore Poland

CEP Taps Zenith Energy for Wel

DeepOcean to Deliver Subsea Services for Vår Energi’s Oil Fields Off Norway

DeepOcean to Deliver Subsea Se

Aker BP Reports Quarterly Profit Decline

Aker BP Reports Quarterly Prof

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine