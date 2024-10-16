Iberdrola and Masdar Install All 50 Turbines at Baltic Eagle Offshore Wind Farm (Video)

Iberdrola and Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) have completed the installation of all 50 wind turbines at the 476 MW Baltic Eagle offshore wind farm in the German Baltic Sea.

When fully operational, Baltic Eagle will supply around 475,000 households with renewable energy while reducing carbon dioxide emissions by about 800,000 tons per year.

The 50 installed wind turbines, each with a unit capacity of 9.53 MW, were supplied by Vestas and installed by the shipping company Fred Olsen Windcarrier.

Baltic Eagle is the second of Iberdrola's three major wind farm projects in Germany, along with Wikinger (350 MW, in operation) and Windanker (315 MW, in planning). Collectively, these offshore wind farms form Iberdrola's Baltic Hub.

Baltic Eagle is Masdar’s first project with Iberdrola and also its first in Germany.





“The completion of turbine installation at the Baltic Eagle wind farm is an important milestone in what is a record year for Iberdrola’s offshore wind activity. With this project, Iberdrola is on track to have nearly 5,000 MW of offshore capacity globally by the end of 2026.

“Once fully operational, Baltic Eagle, the second offshore wind farm in our Baltic Hub, will make a considerable contribution to Germany’s energy transition, providing homegrown clean energy to almost half a million homes, whilst reducing emissions,” said Ignacio Galán, Iberdrola’s Executive Chairman.

“Today’s announcement is an important landmark in the progress of Baltic Eagle, the project which launched our partnership with Iberdrola in July last year and brought together two companies with long histories of pioneering clean energy.

“Offshore wind is a vital technology for the energy transition and Masdar looks forward to a long and fruitful relationship with Iberdrola that will deliver more transformative utility-scale projects, supporting the journey to net-zero in Europe and beyond,” added Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Masdar’s Chief Executive Officer.