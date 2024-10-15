Northern Ocean to Enhance Capabilities of Semi-Sub Rigs with Kinetic’s Equipment

Offshore drilling contractor Northern Ocean has entered into a letter of intent (LoI) with Kinetic Pressure Control to outfit its two sixth generation semi-sub drilling rigs with new blowout equipment.

Northern Ocean plans to install Kinetic’s NOL’s Kinetic Blowout Stopper (K-BOS) on its Deepsea Mira and the Deepsea Bollsta drilling rigs.

According to Northern Ocean, NOL the K-BOS system’s ability to eliminate unshearable and unsealable situations and to secure the well in less than a second will offer significant benefits for all its clients and will enhance its competitive position in the market and ability to secure new contracts in the ultra-deepwater and harsh environment segments.

“This is a strategic step for NOL to further enhance the capability of our fleet. The option to offer the K-BOS system to our clients will increase the capability and attractiveness of our drilling units to our discerning clients operating in ultra-deepwater and harsh environments.

“We look forward to working with Kinetic’s excellent team to integrate the K-BOS equipment with the existing well control equipment on both our units,” said Arne Jacobsen, Chief Executive Officer of Northern Ocean.

“Northern Ocean’s commitment to develop K-BOS solutions for the Deepsea Mira and Deepsea Bollsta highlights the value that this technology brings to our clients. We believe the operators of these units will benefit from K-BOS's ability to secure the well in all circumstances.

“K-BOS allows these class leading rigs to set a new standard for lowering the risk of a major spill to as low as reasonably practicable,” added Steven Angstmann, Chief Executive Officer of Kinetic.