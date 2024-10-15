Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Northern Ocean to Enhance Capabilities of Semi-Sub Rigs with Kinetic’s Equipment

(Credit: Odfjell Drilling)
(Credit: Odfjell Drilling)

Offshore drilling contractor Northern Ocean has entered into a letter of intent (LoI) with Kinetic Pressure Control to outfit its two sixth generation semi-sub drilling rigs with new blowout equipment.

Northern Ocean plans to install Kinetic’s NOL’s Kinetic Blowout Stopper (K-BOS) on its Deepsea Mira and the Deepsea Bollsta drilling rigs.

According to Northern Ocean, NOL the K-BOS system’s ability to eliminate unshearable and unsealable situations and to secure the well in less than a second will offer significant benefits for all its clients and will enhance its competitive position in the market and ability to secure new contracts in the ultra-deepwater and harsh environment segments.

“This is a strategic step for NOL to further enhance the capability of our fleet. The option to offer the K-BOS system to our clients will increase the capability and attractiveness of our drilling units to our discerning clients operating in ultra-deepwater and harsh environments.

“We look forward to working with Kinetic’s excellent team to integrate the K-BOS equipment with the existing well control equipment on both our units,” said Arne Jacobsen, Chief Executive Officer of Northern Ocean.

“Northern Ocean’s commitment to develop K-BOS solutions for the Deepsea Mira and Deepsea Bollsta highlights the value that this technology brings to our clients. We believe the operators of these units will benefit from K-BOS's ability to secure the well in all circumstances.

“K-BOS allows these class leading rigs to set a new standard for lowering the risk of a major spill to as low as reasonably practicable,” added Steven Angstmann, Chief Executive Officer of Kinetic.

Drilling Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas Drilling Rigs Equipment

Related Offshore News

Transocean Encourage (Credit: Transocean via PSA Norway)

Equinor Starts Exploration Drilling at Løvmeis Prospect in...
Deepsea Nordkapp rig (Credit: Odfjell Drilling)

Aker BP Confirms Gas Discovery in Norwegian Sea

World Energy Jobs

Insight

November Elections an Inflection Point for US Offshore Wind

November Elections an Inflecti

Video

Friede & Goldman Model Tests Its BargeRack Solution

Friede & Goldman Model Tests I

Current News

Woodside Raises Production Expectations After Record Quarter

Woodside Raises Production Exp

Friede & Goldman Model Tests Its BargeRack Solution

Friede & Goldman Model Tests I

Maria Quitéria FPSO Starts Operating at Petrobras’ Jubarte Field Off Brazil

Maria Quitéria FPSO Starts Ope

NEO Energy’s CEO Steps Down

NEO Energy’s CEO Steps Down

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine