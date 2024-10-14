Baker Hughes and Repsol to Optimize Oil and Gas Production using AI

Energy technology company Baker Hughes and oil and gas major Repsol have signed an agreement to collaboratively develop and deploy next-generation artificial intelligence (AI) tool to optimize processes and workflows for oil and gas production.

Through this strategic collaboration, AI-powered automation workflows will be developed and implemented throughout Repsol’s assets around the globe to unlock new operational capabilities through the Leucipa automated field production solution.

The collaboration will leverage the shared knowledge, best practices and technical expertise of both companies to optimize production, improve efficiency and reduce emissions.

The Leucipa automated field production solution helps oil and gas operators proactively manage production and reduce carbon emissions.

Leucipa focuses first on the specific outcome an operator wants to achieve, harnessing and leveraging data to drive intelligent operations.

By automating production processes, Leucipa will reduce inefficiency, ensure more environmentally sound operations, and enable customers to help recover the millions of barrels that would have otherwise remained in the ground.

“Artificial intelligence is revolutionizing energy production, and Leucipa enables companies to operate more efficiently to recover more from their assets. Repsol has long been a trusted collaborator, and their support has helped Leucipa develop into the industry’s most innovative and effective digital production software. We are excited to work together to accelerate the energy industry’s digital evolution,” said Amerino Gatti, executive vice president of Oilfield Services and Equipment at Baker Hughes.