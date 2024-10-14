NES to Equip OMV’s New Field Support Vessel for Neptun Deep Project

Norwegian Electric Systems (NES) has secured a contract to develop and deliver the complete energy design, an integrated automation system and its future-oriented bridge system for a Field Support Vessel, being built by Green Yard Kleven for Romania’s OMV Petrom.

NES will supply frequency converters and electric motors for the propulsion system, battery system, transformers and its proprietary Quadro Master switchboard – a DC power distribution switchboard that enables the use of variable speed generators.

The Quadro Master is supported by NES’ Odin’s Eye, enabling a DC-ring system configuration. NES will also deliver its integrated automation system – IAS - and own navigation system, RAVEN INS, developed in-house to meet the highest standards of modern maritime operations. The system will be delivered with a CBT notation (Closed bus tie).

First deliveries will be made in the second quarter of 2025, with final deliveries and commissioning being undertaken in the second quarter of 2026.

The newbuild Field Support Vessel will operate for the Neptun Deep project, which is the largest natural gas project in the Romanian Black Sea and the first deepwater offshore project in Romania.

The ship will be an 89.5-meter-long multihull vessel, with W2W (Walk to Work) walkway, offshore crane, and furnishings for a total of 90 people in single cabins. Green Yard Kleven has been hired to construct the vessel, set for delivery in the second half of 2026.

“According to DNV, closed bus-ties have emerged as a viable solution to enhance energy efficiency. These allow the integration of DP power systems and reduce the number of generator sets that need to run simultaneously.

“This leads to optimized power-sharing, reduced fuel consumption and emissions, fewer engine hours, and lower maintenance costs. Additionally, a system with active and reactive power-sharing across bus ties can mitigate and reduce the consequences of certain failure modes,” said Siv Remøy-Vangen, managing director of NEV.