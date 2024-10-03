Equinor Starts Exploration Drilling at Løvmeis Prospect in Norwegian Sea

Equinor and its partners Petrolia Noco and PGNiG have started drilling the exploration well at Løvmeis prospect in the Norwegian Sea, using Transocean Encourage semi-submersible drilling rig.

The well, 6608/10-R-2 H, is part of the production license 1013, operated by Equinor with 40% share, along with partners PGNiG and Petrolia Noco, holding 40% and 20% working interest, respectively.

The Løvmeis well is being drilled by Transocean Encourage, a CAT D semi-submersible rig, owned and operated by Transocean.

The 2016-built offshore drilling unit is a 6th generation fully winterized, harsh environment semisubmersible rig with automated drilling control specially designed for operations on the Norwegian continental shelf.

The license 1013 was awarded in the APA 2018 with Petrolia Noco as the initial operator.

The operatorship has later been transferred to Equinor as part of the farm down agreement of the two companies.

The Løvmeis prospect is located close to existing facilities, and if successful, the partners plan a fast-track development with production commencing in early 2026, Petrolia Noco said earlier.