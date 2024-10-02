Developers Seek Onshore Consent for Salamander Floating Wind Farm

Salamander Offshore Wind Farm, a project being developed by a joint venture between Ørsted, Simply Blue Group and Subsea7, has submitted its consent applications for the onshore aspects of its proposed 100 MW floating wind development.

The applications outline Salamander’s plans for the onshore components of its proposed development, according to the joint venture in charge of the development Salamander Wind Project Company Limited.

The first submission has been made to Aberdeenshire Council for the onshore substation and associated infrastructure and has been accepted. The second, to the Energy Consents Unit of the Scottish Government for the wind farm’s energy balancing infrastructure includes a battery storage that will help to balance the electricity grid,

Indicative site layout illustrating proposed EBI and onshore infrastructure design (Credit. Salamander Wind Project Company)





Located 35 km off Peterhead on the East Coast of Scotland, the project will generate enough green energy to power 100,000 Scottish homes if permitted.





The applications follow the offshore consent applications which were submitted in April 2024, which outlined the requirements for the offshore elements of the floating wind farm.

“The onshore applications present our plans for the onshore facilities required for our project. Both are key areas of our development and support our vision for green energy. At each stage we have encouraged and incorporated feedback from our stakeholders, and we will continue to work with them throughout the approval process,” said Hugh Yendole, Project Director for Salamander.

The Salamander project was a successful Innovation bidder in Crown Estate Scotland’s Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas (INTOG) leasing round, signing an Exclusivity Agreement for a seabed lease in May 2023.

The INTOG round awarded Exclusivity Agreements to two types of projects – small scale innovation projects of less than 100 MW, as part of which Salamander received support, and larger projects aiming to decarbonize oil and gas infrastructure.