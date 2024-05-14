Salamander Seeks Offshore Consent for 100MW Floating Wind Farm

Salamander, a joint venture partnership between Ørsted, Simply Blue Group and Subsea7, has submitted an offshore consent application for its proposed 100 MW floating offshore wind farm.

Subject to approval by Scottish Ministers, the offshore consent application will grant permission for the offshore elements of the project.

The application marks a step forward in the delivery of the project, located 35 km off the coast of Peterhead, which was a successful Innovation bidder in Crown Estate Scotland’s Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas (INTOG) leasing round.

The Salamander team has committed to focusing on Scottish content, in both construction and operation, to help de-risk the future pipeline and attract investment, maximizing the benefit Scotland will see from the renewables transition.

Also, the deployment of innovative technologies is expected to inform best practice and increase industry confidence ahead of a wider buildout of floating wind later this decade.

Updated Salamander floating wind project map (Credit: Salamander)

“We have submitted a high-quality, thorough consent application and we’re committed to continue working with the necessary stakeholders throughout the approval process.

“Ambitious targets from both the Scottish and UK governments are not yet complemented by the infrastructure and supply chain required to deliver the floating wind pipeline in the UK. The timely delivery of Salamander is critical for industry in ensuring we provide opportunities to enable the UK supply chain – we want to encourage investment in local ports and indigenous technologies that will pave the way for a decarbonized future,” said Hugh Yendole, Project Director for Salamander.