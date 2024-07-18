Repsol, EDF Renewables Join Hands for Offshore Wind in Spain and Portugal

Repsol and EDF Renewables have signed an exclusivity agreement to cooperate on future offshore wind tenders in Spain and Portugal.

The collaboration brings together Repsol's commitment to multi-energy growth and knowledge of the Spanish and Portuguese markets and EDF Renewables' expertise in offshore wind, whether fixed or floating, to support Spain and Portugal’s objectives in renewables.

Renewable generation projects are one of the strategic pillars of Repsol's energy transition process. To develop its portfolio of renewable projects, the company has set an investment framework of between $3.28 billion (€3 billion) and $4.37 billion (€4 billion) net until 2027.

Repsol expects to have 9,000 MW-10,000 MW installed by 2027, of which 50% will be in the Iberian Peninsula and 30% in the United States.

"This alliance between Repsol and EDF Renewables, two of the most significant energy companies in Europe, highlights the interest in the sector to explore renewable energy generation opportunities that offshore wind will provide in Spain and Portugal, once the regulatory framework in both countries is defined,” said João Costeira, Executive Managing Director of Low Carbon Generation at Repsol.

“We are delighted to sign this exclusivity agreement with Repsol, a major energy player in the Iberian Peninsula. Repsol and EDF Renewables will combine their respective expertise to cooperate in future offshore wind tenders in Spain and Portugal, an important step in our development in Europe,” added Béatrice Buffon, EDF Group Senior executive Vice-president in charge of International division, Chairwoman and CEO of EDF Renewables.