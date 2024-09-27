Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
India Opts Out of Buying Gas from Russia's Sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 Project

India will not buy liquefied natural gas (LNG) produced from Russia's Arctic LNG 2 project, which is sanctioned by Western countries, Oil Secretary Pankaj Jain said on Friday.

"We will not buy (supply from) Arctic LNG 2. We are not buying any sanctioned commodity. Something which has broad-based sanctions, we are not touching it," Jain told reporters.

The Arctic LNG 2 project by Russia's Novatek is subject to Western sanctions over Russia's war with Ukraine. The United States has also imposed sanctions on hundreds of entities and individuals for supporting Russia's war effort including companies supporting the development of Arctic LNG 2 project and its shipment of LNG.

Novatek has said media allegations the company was involved in establishing and managing a "shadow fleet" for the Arctic LNG 2 project were untrue.


(Reuters - Reporting by Nidhi Verma in New Delhi, writing by Emily Chow; Editing by Sonia Cheema and Stephen Coates)

