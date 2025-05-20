Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
TotalEnergies Signs Long-Term LNG Export Deal from Canadian Project

(Credit: Ksi Lisims LNG)
(Credit: Ksi Lisims LNG)

TotalEnergies has signed a Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Ksi Lisims LNG for the purchase of 2 Mtpa of LNG for 20 years from the future liquefaction plant, subject to the final investment decision of the project.

In parallel, TotalEnergies has acquired a 5% stake in Western LNG, the developer, shareholder, and future operator of the Ksi Lisims LNG project.

This acquisition grants TotalEnergies the option to increase its stake in Western LNG and/or take a direct stake in the plant up to approximately 10% when the final investment decision is made.

The Ksi Lisims LNG project, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant with a capacity of 12 million tons per year (Mtpa), is located on the Pacific coast of Canada, in British Columbia, giving it privileged access to Asia, the largest LNG market.

Fully electrified and powered by hydroelectricity, Ksi Lisims LNG will be one of the lowest CO2-emitting LNG projects in the world.

"This purchase of LNG from the future Ksi Lisims LNG plant will allow us to diversify our LNG portfolio in North America and benefit from competitive LNG supply in Western Canada to better serve our Asian customers, with whom we are developing a significant portfolio of long-term supply contracts,” said Stéphane Michel, President of Gas, Renewables & Power at TotalEnergies.

LNG Industry News Activity North America Oil and Gas

