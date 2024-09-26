Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
BV Issues Final Prototype Certificate for DemoSATH Floating Wind Platform

(Credit: Bureau Veritas)
(Credit: Bureau Veritas)

Saitec Offshore Technologies, in collaboration with RWE and Kansai Electric Power, has secured the final prototype certification from Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore, marking a significant advancement in innovative SATH floating wind technology.

The final prototype certification of DemoSATH2MU by Bureau Veritas confirms that a comprehensive set of standards for safety, structural integrity, and operational feasibility, including BV NR 572, have been applied to the DemoSATH floating platform.

The comprehensive certification process involved a review of engineering aspects applied in the project, including the platform’s basic design, mooring systems, safety and electrical low and medium voltage systems.

“Obtaining the final conformity statement for DemoSATH's prototype certification is an important milestone for us. It validates the hard engineering work that our team has been doing for over a decade.

“Moreover, it represents a significant step forward in the development of SATH (Swinging Around Twin Hull) technology, having undergone a thorough third-party assessment by Bureau Veritas, a globally recognized classification society. We are proud of what we are achieving with the DemoSATH project,“ said Irati Larrinaga, Foundation Package Lead Engineer of Saitec Offshore Technologies.

“The DemoSATH platform showcases its innovative design and robust engineering, meeting the stringent requirements for offshore floating wind technology. We congratulate Saitec Offshore Technologies on achieving this milestone and advancing the development of cutting-edge solutions in renewable energy,” added Olivier Cartier, Vice President - Technical at Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore.

