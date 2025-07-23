Saipem Shares Financial Results for First Half of 2025

Saipem achieved a semester of further growth, confirming the constant progression in operating and financial performance over the last three years which enabled, in the month of May, the distribution of the largest dividend in the company's history.
Revenue stood at USD$8.47 billion (€7.2 billion), and EBITDA reached USD$898 million (€764 million), the latter growing by 35% compared to the first six months of last year. Net profit amounted to USD$164 million (€140 million), an increase of 19% year-on-year.
The first half of the year also saw a robust cash generation, with free cash flow reaching USD$900 million (€766 million), compared to USD$318 million (€271 million) in the same period last year.
The order intake in the first half of the year amounted to USD$5.1 billion (€4.3 billion), leading to a consolidated backlog of USD$36 billion (€31 billion).
With regard to the first half of 2025, the Group achieved:
In the second quarter of 2025, the Group's results amounted to: