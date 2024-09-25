European Test Centers Join Forces for Floating Offshore Wind

Five European offshore wind test sites have formed a new alliance, aiming to improve conditions for floating wind demonstration projects.

Test centers, including BiMEP, CEO, Foundation Open-C, METCEntre and Plocan, have created HiPoTeSis, officially announced at WindEnergy Hamburg.

The unique and collaborative network of five operational offshore demonstration test sites aims to provide the European Union with the future high-power infrastructure for testing new floating wind projects.

The alliance will work to meet the common challenges of the sector - the most important being permitting.

The test sites presented their action points, starting with the goal of implementing fast track permitting system for demo projects, inclusions of two annual demo projects in relevant EU calls, and creating new European support scheme for co-investments in infrastructure and initiate better incentives for data sharing.

“Testing and demonstration projects are absolutely necessary to bring costs down in floating offshore wind,” said Arvid Nesse, CEO of METCentre in Norway.

“With a target of 10 GW by 2030, it is crucial to standardize and industrialize floating technologies between 2024 and 2030. To remain a leader, the EU must develop this infrastructure and act now to stimulate innovation,” added Bertrand Alessandrini, General manager of the OPEN-C Foundation.

In Europe, test sites are subject to the same permitting procedures as commercial parks, which take years to complete.

Also, the HiPoTeSis members pointed out that establishing grid infrastructure at the test sites to prepare for the next generation of floating offshore wind turbines requires substantial capital investments, including substations and export cables to shore.