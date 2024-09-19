TotalEnergies Extends LNG Supply Agreement with CNOOC Until 2034

TotalEnergies has secured a five-year extension of its sales and purchase agreement (SPA) with CNOOC, for the delivery of 1.25 million tons of LNG per year to China until 2034.

Thanks to this agreement, TotalEnergies strengthens its long-term positions in the growing Chinese market.

In China, natural gas serves as a crucial transition energy, mitigating the intermittency of renewable energy sources and reducing emissions when used as a substitute for coal in electricity generation.

“We are pleased to strengthen our ties with CNOOC, a key partner for the Company in the world’s largest LNG importing country. This agreement allows us to continue securing long-term sales in Asia and reduce our exposure to spot market gas prices,” said Gregory Joffroy, Senior Vice President, LNG at TotalEnergies.

TotalEnergies is the world’s third largest LNG player with a global portfolio of 44 Mt/y in 2023 thanks to its interests in liquefaction plants in all geographies.

The company’s ambition is to increase the share of natural gas in its sales mix to close to 50% by 2030, to reduce carbon emissions and eliminate methane emissions associated with the gas value chain, and to work with local partners to promote the transition from coal to natural gas.