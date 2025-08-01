Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Sapura Energy Rebrands to Vantris Energy

(Credit: Vantris Energy)
(Credit: Vantris Energy)

Malaysia-based offshore services firm Sapura Energy has officially changed its name to Vantris Energy, to reflect the cumulative effort the company has made in its corporate transformation.

This name change follows shareholder approval at an Extraordinary General Meeting held on 30 July 2025.  

The new name takes effect on 1 August 2025, following the issuance of a Certificate of Incorporation on Change of Name of Company by the Companies Commission of Malaysia. 

The name Vantris Energy reflects the group’s renewed purpose and identity. ‘Van’ is derived from ‘vanguard’, symbolizing being at the forefront and moving forward with purpose.

‘Tri’ signifies the company’s commitment to its three core values, three principles and three business pillars. The ‘S’ encapsulates its brand promise - ‘Solutions Delivered Safely’.

‘Energy’ grounds the name in its core sector and the drive of its people.

In a separate EGM on the same day, shareholders also overwhelmingly approved the company’s Proposed Regularisation Plan (PRP) - a key step in its financial and operational turnaround. 

“The idea for the name came from our own people - we receive over 200 submissions and Vantris Energy emerged as the top choice. It marks a new chapter for our Company, honors our journey, and represents the trust we aim to rebuild with stakeholders,” said Muhammad Zamri Jusoh, Vantris Energy Group’s Chief Executive Officer.

The PRP, approved by Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad in June 2025, comprise four core components capital reconstruction, debt restructuring, fundraising, and a proposed exemption.

Together, these measures are designed to restore the company’s financial health and support operational recovery.

Under the capital reconstruction exercise, the company plans to undertake a 99.99% capital reduction to offset accumulated losses, together with a 20-to-1 share consolidation. 

Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Asia Oil and Gas

