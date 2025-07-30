Serica Energy Revises Production Outlook as Triton FPSO Ramp-Up Lags

U.K.-based oil and gas firm Serica Energy has revised its production outlook for 2025, following the delays with the ramp-up to steady production from the Triton floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) unit, which was restarted earlier in July.

According to Serica Energy, the ramp up to steady-state production has been slower than the timetable provided by the operator Dana Petroleum, with the production now expected to reach a stable level in August.

Following the initial resumption of production from the Bittern field, which flows first due to associated gas from the field being used to provide gas lift for other wells and fuel gas for the FPSO, a problem with the gas lift system prevented other Triton fields being restarted.

Additionally, other minor work was identified, which required a short cessation of production to repair.

This remedial work now being complete, the restart of the Triton fields including new wells should proceed to an expedited timeline, Serica Energy said.

Production from the Bittern field, will be followed rapidly by the Evelyn, and Gannet fields.

Once existing wells resume production, the new wells drilled on the Guillemot North West and Evelyn fields will be brought onstream for the first time, promising an increase to the 25,000 boepd the Triton FPSO was producing net to Serica in January.

The BE01 well on the Belinda field, which flow tested at constrained rates of 7,500 boepd, is expected to enter production at the start of 2026 following work to tie the well into the Triton FPSO.

Given the delayed ramp up of production at Triton, Serica now expects production for 2025 to be 33,000-35,000 boepd as opposed to previous expectations of 33,000-37,000 boepd.

“While teething issues with the resumption of production are not entirely unexpected after such a prolonged period of downtime, it doesn’t make it any less frustrating to once again see things at the Triton FPSO progressing more slowly than we would expect.

“Our production from other assets is currently robust at almost 30,000 boepd and our portfolio has the potential to produce over 55,000 boepd once all Triton fields are back online, levels that we now expect in August rather than July. We are continuing to drive discussions with senior management at Dana regarding the optimal way to run the FPSO going forward,” said Chris Cox, Serica Energy’s CEO.