SLB and Aramco Form Digital Alliance to Mitigate GHG Emissions

SLB and Aramco have signed an agreement with the aim of co-developing, commercializing, and utilizing digital solutions to help mitigate greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in industrial sectors.

The agreement between SLB and Aramco establishes a framework for development of several digital solutions on SLB’s digital sustainability platform.

These include Aramco’s in-house Combined Heat Power (CHP) optimization solution that could potentially improve energy efficiency, and Flare Monitoring System (FMS) solution that is anticipated to mitigate field emissions, as well as a new co-developed decarbonization planning solution for the forecasting of emissions, and simulating scenarios that aims to determine optimal GHG emissions mitigation pathways.

These solutions are expected to leverage SLB’s digital sustainability platform’s security, data management, analytical, and AI capabilities for access at global scale.

The SLB digital sustainability platform will enable industrial companies to accelerate their progress toward net zero by more easily measuring, reporting and verifying (MRV) their emissions.

This data and intelligence not only assists customers in ensuring compliance but also enables them to implement more strategic decarbonization actions, such as enhancing energy efficiency, reducing methane emissions, and advancing carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) initiatives.

“Data is essential to support increasing calls for emissions transparency, and taking decisive actions on decarbonization investments. The digital sustainability platform provides the means to leverage data at scale to drive emission reduction outcomes. We aim to expand the SLB suite of solutions with Aramco’s innovative technologies,” said Rakesh Jaggi, president of Digital and Integration, SLB.

“For several years, Aramco has been working towards mitigating GHG emissions from its operations with its own internally developed technologies. This agreement marks another milestone in our partnership with SLB, to bring our innovation and expertise to the global energy and industrial market,” added Walid A. Al Naeem, Aramco Engineering VP & Chief Engineer.