More Than Half of Foundation Components for Sunrise Wind OW Farm Already Built

More than half of specialized foundation components for the 924 MW Sunrise Wind project have already been built, as the construction for the New York’s largest offshore wind farm continues at Port of Coeymans Assembly Hub.

The developer of the project, Ørsted, informed about the construction progress for the Sunrise Wind as the project gears up for offshore construction in 2025.

Ørsted selected Riggs Distler & Company, a Centuri Company and leading union construction solutions firm, to serve as the general contractor to build the prefabricated components at the Port of Coeymans.

Once complete, the components will be shipped down the Hudson River and out to the Sunrise Wind offshore wind farm site, located in federal waters roughly 30 miles east of Montauk in New York.

These advanced turbine foundation components, ranging in size from 12 to 120 tons each and as tall as 40 feet, include the foundations' internal and external platforms, railings, anode cages, and other key parts that will attach to the monopile foundations that the wind turbine generators will be installed upon.



The construction at the Port of Coeymans is covered by a Project Labor Agreement with the Greater Capital Region Building and Construction Trades Council, with more than 120 skilled tradespeople from local unions contributing to the construction of these components.

In July, Ørsted broke ground on the onshore, underground transmission system that will connect Sunrise Wind to Long Island’s electric grid.

According to Ørsted, the 924 MW Sunrise Wind project is creating 800 direct jobs and thousands of indirect jobs in the state and will power nearly 600,000 New York homes and businesses.

Sunrise Wind builds on the success of the nation’s first commercial-scale offshore wind farm – New York’s South Fork Wind – and will help New York achieve its mandate of 70 percent renewable energy by 2030.

The 130 MW South Fork Wind began operations in March 2024 and is powering 70,000 homes from its 12 Siemens Gamesa turbines.

“The Port of Coeymans is a perfect example of what offshore wind brings to New York: more than 120 union workers are here constructing a project that will deliver clean energy to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in the state.

“Sunrise Wind is an American clean energy project by New Yorkers, for New Yorkers. We look forward to building Sunrise Wind and future projects as we continue to invest in New York’s union-led offshore wind supply chain and workforce,” said David Hardy, Group EVP and CEO Americas at Ørsted.

The Sunrise Wind offshore wind farm is expected to become operational in 2026.