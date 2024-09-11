Transocean’s Deepwater Atlas Drillship Gets BP’s Gulf of Mexico Job

Offshore drilling contractor Transocean has secured a contract from BP for its Deepwater Atlas drillship, which will be put to work at U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

The 365-day contract, valued at $232 million, also provides for a 365-day option. The program is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2028, and there are no additional services provided under the contract.

The Deepwater Atlas is the 8th generation ultra-deepwater drillship based on the Sembcorp Marine's Jurong Espadon 3T design.

The drillship has a hook-load lifting capacity of three million pounds. The drillship can operate at water depths of 12,000 feet (3657.6 meters) and drill to depths of 40,000 feet (12192 meters).

The rig can house a crew of 220 people.