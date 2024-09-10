Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

ASL Concludes Metocean Survey for Canada’s Gas Transmission System

(Credit: ASL Environmental Sciences)
(Credit: ASL Environmental Sciences)
(Credit: ASL Environmental Sciences)
(Credit: ASL Environmental Sciences)

ASL Environmental Sciences has completed a six-month metocean survey for FortisBC Energy as part of its ongoing operations and maintenance activities supporting its stewardship of the Vancouver Island’s gas transmission system.

Wave buoys and subsea current profilers were deployed from December 2023 to June 2024, with a mid-program servicing trip in March 2024.

All subsea equipment and wave buoy mooring anchors were successfully recovered, with full recovery of all datasets. 

The field program measured directional waves and subsea currents at six individual moorings deployed at three strategic locations along the pipeline route in the Strait of Georgia near Powell River, BC and Texada Island.

These measurements utilized ASL’s new PBM-15 polyethylene deepwater buoys to support data collection in water depth of up to 400 m.

The datasets collected from this program will be used in numerical modeling studies to support pipeline spanning and integrity assessment at various locations, to be conducted by Worley and RPS, a Tetra Tech Company. 

The Vancouver Island Transmission System is critical energy infrastructure that transports natural gas from the British Columbia mainland to Vancouver Island.

This pipeline system ensures a reliable natural gas supply to the Island's residents and industries, supporting residential heating and electricity generation.

Offshore Energy Subsea Pipelines Industry News Activity North America Offshore Survey

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Shearwater Geoservices)

Shearwater Gets 4D seismic Job at Ghana’s Jubilee Field
(Credit: NKT)

NKT Wraps Up Work on Shetland Renewables Interconnector

World Energy Jobs

Insight

North Sea Realism in a Busy Market

North Sea Realism in a Busy Ma

Video

Mind the Drivetrain

Mind the Drivetrain

Current News

US Gulf Coast Energy Facilities Brace for Storm Francine

US Gulf Coast Energy Facilitie

Dragados Offshore Orders 10 Liebherr Cranes for North Sea Platforms

Dragados Offshore Orders 10 Li

ASL Concludes Metocean Survey for Canada’s Gas Transmission System

ASL Concludes Metocean Survey

ADNOC Signs 15-Year LNG Supply Deal with Indian Oil

ADNOC Signs 15-Year LNG Supply

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine