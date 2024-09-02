Archer and Raptor Data Join Forces for Well Integrity Services

Archer Well Services has entered into a global-exclusive license agreement with Raptor Data to boost its well integrity and plugging and abandonment (P&A) offering.

The partnership integrates Raptor's advanced wireless acoustic telemetry technologies into Archer Well Services’ well integrity portfolio, improving monitoring capabilities.

Raptor is a UK-headquartered company dedicated to research, design, engineering and manufacture of downhole tools for plug and abandonment.

Its proprietary wireless acoustic telemetry technology is used for plug and barrier validation and verification (V&V) and associated workflows for confirming wellbore barrier quality and integrity.

“Raptor has developed a state-of-the-art downhole acoustic monitoring tool that, with its wireless data broadcasting capabilities, will expand Archer Well Services solutions in the temporary and permanent plug and barriers V&V market, including data transmission of downhole pressure and temperature broadcasted via a wireless acoustic telemetry from below the barrier,” said Nicholas Pantin, EVP of Archer Well Services.