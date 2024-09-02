Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Archer and Raptor Data Join Forces for Well Integrity Services

Nicholas Pantin (Credit: Archer Well Services)
Nicholas Pantin (Credit: Archer Well Services)

Archer Well Services has entered into a global-exclusive license agreement with Raptor Data to boost its well integrity and plugging and abandonment (P&A) offering.

The partnership integrates Raptor's advanced wireless acoustic telemetry technologies into Archer Well Services’ well integrity portfolio, improving monitoring capabilities.

Raptor is a UK-headquartered company dedicated to research, design, engineering and manufacture of downhole tools for plug and abandonment.

Its proprietary wireless acoustic telemetry technology is used for plug and barrier validation and verification (V&V) and associated workflows for confirming wellbore barrier quality and integrity.

“Raptor has developed a state-of-the-art downhole acoustic monitoring tool that, with its wireless data broadcasting capabilities, will expand Archer Well Services solutions in the temporary and permanent plug and barriers V&V market, including data transmission of downhole pressure and temperature broadcasted via a wireless acoustic telemetry from below the barrier,” said Nicholas Pantin, EVP of Archer Well Services.

Industry News Activity Wells Monitoring Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

© wanfahmy / Adobe Stock

Petrobras Inks 26 Concession Contracts in Brazil’s Pelotas...
© Lukasz Z / Adobe Stock

DNO Concludes Acquisition of Stakes in Five Norne Area Oil...

Insight

North Sea Realism in a Busy Market

North Sea Realism in a Busy Ma

Video

Mind the Drivetrain

Mind the Drivetrain

Current News

Turkey's Botas Strikes 10-Year LNG Supply Deal with Shell

Turkey's Botas Strikes 10-Year

DOF Secures Another Job in Asia Pacific

DOF Secures Another Job in Asi

Archer and Raptor Data Join Forces for Well Integrity Services

Archer and Raptor Data Join Fo

Unviable Investment Climate Puts Swedish Offshore Wind Project on Pause

Unviable Investment Climate Pu

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine