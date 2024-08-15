Valeura Produces First Oil from Nong Yao Extension Off Thailand

Canada-based oil and gas company Valeura Energy has produced first oil from its Nong Yao C development offshore Thailand.

The first three of the seven Nong Yao C development wells were opened up for oil production on August 15, 2024, with additional wells to be brought online successively thereafter, the company said.

Ramp up of production volumes will continue in line with Valeura Energy’s plan to achieve peak production rates of approximately 11,000 bbls/s within the coming weeks.

Valeura intends to sustain Nong Yao production rates at approximately 11,000 bbls/d for the remainder of the year 2024.

Borr Drilling’s Mist jack-up is being used for the drilling campaign at Nong Yao C, which started in late May 2025, and is expected to last for up to four months.

"I am very pleased to see first production from Valeura's first organic growth project in the Gulf of Thailand. We have executed an efficient drilling program, which came in below budget and has achieved all of our geologic objectives, which we will now benefit from as we shore up the company's total production output with this new production.

“Moreover, our drilling program has successfully appraised several upside targets, which we expect will both contribute to reserves and resources when evaluated at year end, and may form the basis of future infill drilling to sustain volumes further into the future,” said Sean Guest, President and CEO.