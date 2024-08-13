‘World’s Largest’ Floating Wind Platform on Its Way to Offshore Site in China

China’s Mingyang Smart Energy has started towing what’s said to be the world’s largest single-capacity floating wind platform, rated at 16.6MW, to the the Qingzhou IV offshore wind farm site in South China Sea.

The floater, dubbed OceanX, features dual-turbine 'V' shaped platform with a total capacity of 16.6 MW and comprises of two counter-rotating rotors of MySE8.3-180 super compact hybrid drive wind turbines.

Mingyang Smart Energy said on August 11 the route to the site will cover 191 nautical miles – a journey expected to last for 72 hours.

The company completed launched the OceanX floating wind turbine platform in Guangzhou on July 13.

According to Mingyang Smart Energy, the OceanX has been designed for deep water applications, capable of producing 54 million kWh annually, which is sufficient to power 30,000 households.

It has been built with ultra-high performance concrete for durability, and with a cable-stayed system said to enhance structural efficiency and adaptability.

The turbine’s innovative V-shaped tower with long and elliptical cross-sections provides additional yawing power, enhancing production efficiency and reducing ultimate load, especially in extreme typhoon conditions, according to the company.