50th Monopile Installed Off Virginia Beach

Dominion Energy has installed the 50th monopile foundation its the 2.6GW Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project located 33 miles off the coast of Virginia Beach.

The project is on schedule to hit the company's target of 70-100 monopiles set into the sea floor during the first of two installation seasons that run through the end of October.

The monopile foundations, which are being staged at Portsmouth Marine Terminal, are single vertical, steel cylinders manufactured by EEW SPC.

Consistent with the project construction schedule, Dominion Energy will continue to install monopiles through the fall of 2024 and resume installations in May 2025.

Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW), the largest offshore wind project under construction in the United States, will consist of 176 turbines that will generate enough clean, renewable energy to power up to 660,000 homes and is expected to generate fuel savings of $3 billion for customers during the first 10 years of operation.

Construction remains on schedule to be complete in late 2026.

In July, Virginia Electric and Power Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dominion Energy, agreed to acquire the Kitty Hawk North Wind offshore wind lease and associated developments, which will be known as CVOW-South, from Avangrid, Inc. for approximately $160 million. If approved by regulators and constructed, CVOW-South would have a capacity of 800MW, enough capacity to serve 200,000 homes.



