Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

50th Monopile Installed Off Virginia Beach

Source: Dominion Energy
Source: Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy has installed the 50th monopile foundation its the 2.6GW Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project located 33 miles off the coast of Virginia Beach.

The project is on schedule to hit the company's target of 70-100 monopiles set into the sea floor during the first of two installation seasons that run through the end of October.

The monopile foundations, which are being staged at Portsmouth Marine Terminal, are single vertical, steel cylinders manufactured by EEW SPC. 

Consistent with the project construction schedule, Dominion Energy will continue to install monopiles through the fall of 2024 and resume installations in May 2025.

Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW), the largest offshore wind project under construction in the United States, will consist of 176 turbines that will generate enough clean, renewable energy to power up to 660,000 homes and is expected to generate fuel savings of $3 billion for customers during the first 10 years of operation.

Construction remains on schedule to be complete in late 2026.

In July, Virginia Electric and Power Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dominion Energy, agreed to acquire the Kitty Hawk North Wind offshore wind lease and associated developments, which will be known as CVOW-South, from Avangrid, Inc. for approximately $160 million. If approved by regulators and constructed, CVOW-South would have a capacity of 800MW, enough capacity to serve 200,000 homes.  

Offshore Activity Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Screenshot/Video by New Fortress Energy)

First LNG Cargo Sets Sail from New Fortress Energy’s...
Source: Vineyard Wind

Crawlers to Inspect Blades After Vineyard Wind Failure

Insight

Oil Investors Slash Positions to All-time Low Amid Financial Market Turmoil

Oil Investors Slash Positions

Video

First LNG Cargo Sets Sail from New Fortress Energy’s Mexico FLNG (Video)

First LNG Cargo Sets Sail from

Current News

SPE Offshore Europe Gets New Delivery Team

SPE Offshore Europe Gets New D

Anglo-Eastern to Manage Windcat’s Hydrogen-Powered CSOV

Anglo-Eastern to Manage Windca

‘World’s Largest’ Floating Wind Platform on Its Way to Offshore Site in China

‘World’s Largest’ Floating Win

Brazil Environmental Workers Agree to Stop Strike Affecting Oil Permits

Brazil Environmental Workers A

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine