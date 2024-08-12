McDermott Scoops Shell’s EPCI Contract for Caribbean Gas Development

Offshore engineering and construction firm McDermott has secured an engineering, procurement, construction, installation (EPCI), hook up and commissioning contract from Shell for the Manatee gas field development, offshore Trinidad and Tobago.

The award follows the successful delivery of the front-end engineering design, detailed engineering and long lead procurement service contracts for the project's initial design and execution planning.

Under the contract scope, McDermott will design, procure, fabricate, hook up and commission a platform and jacket.

The company will also provide design, installation, and commissioning services for a 32-inch gas pipeline that will connect the platform to a gas processing facility operated by Shell.

The contract scope also includes design, procurement, installation, and testing services for a fiber optic cable.

"This award leverages our unique, integrated EPCI capabilities and legacy of engineering excellence and innovation to successfully deliver large offshore platforms and complex subsea infrastructure worldwide," said Mahesh Swaminathan, McDermott's Senior Vice President, Subsea and Floating Facilities.

In July, Shell Trinidad and Tobago, a subsidiary of Shell, made the Final Investment Decision (FID) on the Manatee project, an undeveloped gas field in the East Coast Marine Area (ECMA).

The Manatee gas field will provide backfill for the country’s Atlantic LNG facility.

The project is slated to start production in 2027. Once online, Manatee is expected to reach peak production of approximately 104,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) (604 MMscf/d).

Shell is the operator of Manatee with a 100% working interest.