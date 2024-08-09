Chevron’s Gorgon Gas Development Backfill Fields Proposal Up for Public Input

Chevron’s Gorgon gas development backfill fields offshore project proposal, which includes the tie-up of seven backfill fields to the existing subsea infrastructure offshore Australia, has been made available for public comment.

Chevron proposes to tie seven backfill fields into the existing subsea gathering infrastructure, which connects the two currently operational gas fields, Gorgon and Jansz-Io, with the Gorgon Gas Facility.

Field development will be staggered, so all fields will not be developed in a single campaign.

One of Australia’s largest natural gas projects located off the northwest coast of Western Australia, the seven fields are located about 200 kilometres north of Onslow and 100 kilometres north-northeast of Barrow Island.

The seven fields, sited in water depths of 150 metres to 1,400 metres, include Chandon, Chrysaor, Dionysus, Eurytion, Geryon, Semele and West Tryal Rocks which are located across WA-5-R, WA-14-R, WA-15-R, WA-20-R, WA-21-R, WA-22-R, WA-53-R, WA-75-R and WA-76-R.

Activities to start the development of the first field are proposed to commence in 2026. The order of the development of the seven fields has not yet been finalised. However, subject to relevant approvals, Geryon and Eurytion have been earmarked as the next fields to be developed and are anticipated to be co-developed and use common infrastructure.

A backfill field is a supply of natural gas that is required to maintain the throughput to an operating facility.

NOPSEMA, the country’s regulator, has determined the offshore project proposal meets the regulatory requirements for it to be published for public comment but has not yet considered the acceptability of the project and associated environmental impacts.

This will happen only once the consultation is closed and Chevron has considered and addressed issues raised by the public.

If the proposal meets all of the regulatory requirements and is accepted by NOPSEMA, further regulatory approvals from NOPSEMA will be required, including environment plans, safety cases, and well operations management plans before any activities can commence.

Interested stakeholders are encouraged to provide comment on the proposal by November 1, 2024.