Cyprus Officials Discuss East Med Gas Investments with BP, ADNOC

© AndrCGS / Adobe Stock
Representatives of BP and Abu Dhabi's state oil giant met Cypriot Energy Ministry officials on Friday to explore investments in the country's emerging natural gas sector, a source familiar with consultations said.

BP and ADNOC earlier this year formed a joint venture focused on developing new gas resources in the East Mediterranean.

Major gas discoveries and developments in Egypt and Israel have attracted leading companies in recent years, particularly in the wake of disruption of flows from Russia following its invasion of Ukraine

Since 2007, Cyprus has issued exploration licences for 10 of 13 offshore blocks, or exploration areas, rimming the island. It has found natural gas in five wells at 3 blocks. None of it has entered commercial production yet.

"The meeting with the Ministry explored on potential cooperation in the Cyprus EEZ," the source added, referring to a sea-zone where Cyprus has commercial rights.

BP declined to comment.

Earlier this year, a $2 billion offer by ADNOC and BP to buy a 50% stake in Israeli gas producer NewMed was put on hold due to uncertainty in the region.


(Reuters - Reporting by Michele Kambas, additional reporting by Ron Busso)

Energy Activity Europe Natural Gas

