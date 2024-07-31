Shelf Drilling Names New Finance Chief

Offshore drilling contractor Shelf Drilling today has appointed Douglas Stewart as its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

The appointment follows the Shelf Drilling’s announcement from February 2024 that Greg O’Brien, current CFO, will transition to the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in August 2024.

The expected start date for Stewart in his new roles is in October 2024.

Stewart is an experienced professional who has held senior finance and legal roles in oil and gas businesses in the U.S. and Middle East, including Chief Financial Officer at Vantage Drilling.

“We are very excited to have Douglas join Shelf Drilling where his significant experience in our industry managing complex transactions, engaging with the investment community and being a trusted leader and advisor will be a great addition to our team as I step into the CEO role,” said Greg O’Brien.