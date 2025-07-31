EnerMech Nets BP’s Services Contract Extension off Trinidad & Tobago

Energy industry services firm EnerMech has been awarded a two-year contract extension by BP Trinidad & Tobago to continue providing crane operations on the operator’s 12 offshore platforms in the Caribbean country.

Project scope includes crane operations, preventive and corrective maintenance, minor modifications, and offshore audits, while EnerMech must also provide onshore technical, HSE, and planning support.

Approximately 30 EnerMech personnel, who are all Trinidad and Tobago nationals, will hold positions including supervisors, crane operators, technicians and supply chain and logistics noted Al Murray, Operations & Maintenance Manager, Lifting Solutions at EnerMech.

“BP Trinidad and Tobago is the country’s leading hydrocarbon producer, operating 12 offshore platforms and three subsea installations that collectively contribute around 50% of the nation’s natural gas output. Securing a contract extension in this environment is a strong reflection on the ability and professionalism of the EnerMech team in country.

“The Caribbean, Gulf of Mexico and South America mark key growth geographies for EnerMech, with our personnel well equipped to support on offshore and onshore projects, both in brownfield and greenfield developments,” said Charles ‘Chuck’ Davison Jr., EnerMech CEO.