Technip Energies Concludes Work at UAE’s Umm Lulu Project

Technip Energies has met all its contractual obligations for the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) work for the second phase of Umm Lulu project, being developed 40 km offshore Abu Dhabi in United Arab Emirates.

Abu Dhabi Marine Operating Company (ADMA-OPCO) awarded the EPC contract for the Umm Lulu Full Field Development project – Package 2 (Process Facilities) to Technip Energies in 2023, as part of a consortium led by National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC).

Under the contract, with an approximate value of $1.69 billion, Technip Energies’ share was about 35%.

The scope of contract covered detailed engineering, procurement, fabrication, offshore installation, commissioning and start-up of a large offshore super complex comprising of six bridge linked platforms including gathering, separation, gas treatment and water disposal facilities, utilities and accommodation modules, totaling over 66,000 metric tons (with associated jackets, flares, bridges and subsea composite cables).

“Technip Energies played an important role, handling the full engineering, procurement, commissioning and startup processes, while also supporting our partner during fabrication and offshore installation. This achievement is a testament to the dedication of everyone involved,” Technip Energies said.

The project is part of the Umm Lulu Super Complex and spans 1.1 km.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has a 60% share in ADMA-OPCO. The company recently awarded a 3% participating interest in the SARB and Umm Lulu offshore concession to Azerbaijani state oil company SOCAR.

Both fields at the SARB and Umm Lulu concession use Intelligent Well Surveillance (IWS) technology, allowing them to operate wells at an optimum rate to drive operational efficiency.