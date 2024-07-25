Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Marlink to Upgrade Offshore Network on Shelf Drilling’s Jack-Up Rig Fleet

(Credit: Marlink)
(Credit: Marlink)

Satellite communications solutions firm Marlink and Shelf Drilling have agreed to conduct communications and network upgrades on the offshore driller’s 36-strong jack-up rig fleet.

The first upgrade involves implementing a software-defined network management (SD-WAN) solution across Shelf Drilling’s fleet.

The second upgrade includes installing the high bandwidth, low latency Starlink solution on selected rigs currently operating in the Mediterranean and the North Sea. 

Over the past decade, Shelf Drilling has progressively enhanced its satellite network solutions. This latest initiative will see the addition of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) services, including Starlink, where regional regulations permit. The rigs selected for the Starlink upgrade will benefit from improved crew welfare and enhanced communications, according to Marlink.

The SD-WAN solution provided by Marlink will be deployed across the entire Shelf Drilling fleet, optimizing and managing network traffic to ensure high throughput and low latency. This hybrid network will combine guaranteed bandwidth services with cutting-edge technology to bolster digitalization efforts and seamless offshore connectivity.

ITC Global, now a Marlink company, was awarded the first contract for communications services by Shelf Drilling in 2014 with successful renewals in 2018 and 2021. The award of the new contract will extend the relationship by another three years.

“Marlink’s upgraded technology enhances communication between our offshore and onshore teams, boosting crew welfare and operational efficiency. Our global operations rely on stable, predictable connectivity and this collaboration empowers us with advanced solutions, ensuring seamless interaction and robust networks,” said Bryan Teo, IT Director, Shelf Drilling.

