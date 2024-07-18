Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

FPSO Bacalhau Becomes World’s First Newbuild with DNV Emissions Abatement Notation

Bacalhau FPSO's Hull (Credit: Equinor)
Bacalhau FPSO's Hull (Credit: Equinor)

MODEC has secured an Approval in Principle (AiP) for Abate Notation from classification society DNV for its FPSO Bacalhau, set for deployment at an Equinor-operated oil project offshore Brazil.

In this project, a comprehensive assessment of greenhouse gas emissions abatement on FPSO Bacalhau was conducted according to DNV guidelines.

The Abate notation requires stringent management of emission systems (similar to ISO 50001 Energy Management requirements) and the implementation of substantial abatement measures onboard to prevent non-emergency flaring and optimize the efficiency of power/heat generation.

These measures have positioned FPSO Bacalhau at the forefront of the industry for the lowest carbon emissions per barrel of oil produced, according to MODEC:

MODEC especially acknowledges Equinor, the ultimate customer for the FPSO Bacalhau project, for having the foresight and willingness to initiate many of the technical requirements incorporated into the FPSO Bacalhau, which has resulted in her being an environmentally friendly FPSO.

“Receiving the DNV Abate notation is an affirmation of our commitment towards the development of a sustainable future. We play our part in climate change mitigation by minimizing greenhouse gases and other emissions across our business operations and supply chain, and by developing clean energy solutions to achieve global goals,” said Eric Powell, Vice President & COO of MODEC Singapore.

With capacity to produce 220,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), the FPSO Bacalhau will be integrated with the topsides modules in Singapore, and then proceed to operation in the Santos Basin.

It will be one of the world’s largest FPSOs and is to be deployed at the Bacalhau field off the coast of Brazil.

The development includes 19 subsea wells that will be tied back to the Bacalhau FPSO.

Aside from Equinor, the Bacalhau project includes ExxonMobil, Petrogal Brasil S.A. and Pré-Sal Petróleo S.A. (PPSA). The first oil production is planned for 2024.

Industry News Activity South America Asia Decarbonization Certification Oil and Gas FPSOs

Related Offshore News

© Mike Mareen / Adobe Stock

South Korea's SK Innovation Agrees Merger with SK E&S as...
Jerun gas platform (Credit: SapuraOMV)

First Gas Starts Flowing at SapuraOMV’s Jerun Platform Off...

Insight

Preparing for Floating Wind – Leveraging the Oil & Gas Supply Chain

Preparing for Floating Wind –

Video

Balmoral Leverages O&G Expertise into New Energy Markets

Balmoral Leverages O&G Experti

Current News

Bourbon, Opsealog Form Digital Partnership to Cut OSV Fleet Emissions

Bourbon, Opsealog Form Digital

TGS Extends Deepwater OBN Campaign in West Africa

TGS Extends Deepwater OBN Camp

Rem Offshore Orders New CSOV from Vard

Rem Offshore Orders New CSOV f

Siemens, Dragados Offshore to Build Two Power Conversion Platforms in North Sea

Siemens, Dragados Offshore to

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine