FPSO Bacalhau Becomes World’s First Newbuild with DNV Emissions Abatement Notation

MODEC has secured an Approval in Principle (AiP) for Abate Notation from classification society DNV for its FPSO Bacalhau, set for deployment at an Equinor-operated oil project offshore Brazil.

In this project, a comprehensive assessment of greenhouse gas emissions abatement on FPSO Bacalhau was conducted according to DNV guidelines.

The Abate notation requires stringent management of emission systems (similar to ISO 50001 Energy Management requirements) and the implementation of substantial abatement measures onboard to prevent non-emergency flaring and optimize the efficiency of power/heat generation.

These measures have positioned FPSO Bacalhau at the forefront of the industry for the lowest carbon emissions per barrel of oil produced, according to MODEC:

MODEC especially acknowledges Equinor, the ultimate customer for the FPSO Bacalhau project, for having the foresight and willingness to initiate many of the technical requirements incorporated into the FPSO Bacalhau, which has resulted in her being an environmentally friendly FPSO.

“Receiving the DNV Abate notation is an affirmation of our commitment towards the development of a sustainable future. We play our part in climate change mitigation by minimizing greenhouse gases and other emissions across our business operations and supply chain, and by developing clean energy solutions to achieve global goals,” said Eric Powell, Vice President & COO of MODEC Singapore.

With capacity to produce 220,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), the FPSO Bacalhau will be integrated with the topsides modules in Singapore, and then proceed to operation in the Santos Basin.

It will be one of the world’s largest FPSOs and is to be deployed at the Bacalhau field off the coast of Brazil.

The development includes 19 subsea wells that will be tied back to the Bacalhau FPSO.

Aside from Equinor, the Bacalhau project includes ExxonMobil, Petrogal Brasil S.A. and Pré-Sal Petróleo S.A. (PPSA). The first oil production is planned for 2024.