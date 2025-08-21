Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Watch: Aker BP Drills Omega Alfa

Source: Aker BP
Aker BP has completed the Omega Alfa exploration campaign in the Norwegian North Sea, resulting in a significant oil discovery that adds substantial new resources to the Yggdrasil area.

The recoverable volume is estimated at 96–134 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe), among the largest commercial discoveries in Norway in a decade.

The campaign also sets a new standard for exploration drilling, with record-breaking ultra-long horizontal reservoir sections.

The campaign had five exploration targets – Omega, Alfa, Alfa South, Sigma NE, and Pi through a multilateral well located west of Yggdrasil. Drilling operations began in early May using Odfjell Drilling’s Deepsea Stavanger rig. Over a three-month period, the team drilled a total of 45,000 metres, including 40,000 metres in reservoir sections.

Through the Omega Alfa campaign, Deepsea Stavanger has drilled the three longest well branches ever recorded on the Norwegian shelf – all exceeding 10,000 metres. The longest well reached 10,666 metres.

“This campaign has rewritten the rulebook for extended reach drilling and exemplify our commitment to delivering the wells of tomorrow in Yggdrasil,” said Aker BP on LinkedIn.

Offshore Drilling Oil and Gas Norway

