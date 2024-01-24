Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Aibel-Built Modules for Bacalhau FPSO Set Sail for Singapore

Modules for Bacalhau FPSO (Credit: Aibel)
Modules for Bacalhau FPSO (Credit: Aibel)

The topside modules for the giant Bacalhau floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit have started the journey to Singapore where they will be integrated with the hull before heading for an assignment to Equinor-operated oil project offshore Brazil.

The 22,000 tons of newly constructed modules, designed and built by Norwegian firm Aibel, have left its yard in Thailand.

The modules will be installed on board the Bacalhau FPSO in Singapore, whose hull was delivered in July 2023 from DISC shipyard in China.

Following integration, the complete vessel will be delivered by MODEC to end-client and operator Equinor.

It will be one of the world’s largest FPSOs and is to be deployed at the Bacalhau field off the coast of Brazil.

The development of the field located in the Santos Basin will cost around $8 billion.

The development includes 19 subsea wells that will be tied back to the Bacalhau FPSO, whose production capacity is 220,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d).

Aside from Equinor, the Bacalhau project includes ExxonMobil, Petrogal Brasil S.A. and Pré-Sal Petróleo S.A. (PPSA). The first oil production is planned for 2024.

Bacalhau FPSO's Hull (Credit: Equinor)

Energy Engineering Industry News Activity FPSO South America Asia

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Longitude Engineering)

Longitude Gets Subsea Engineering Job on Egypt’s Burullus...
© Wison New Energies

Wison Takes Charge of Pre-FEED for Two FLNGs in Nigeria

Insight

US Plugs in First Large Offshore Wind Farm as Developers Play Catch-up

US Plugs in First Large Offsho

Video

Harnessing the 'Mocean' of the Ocean

Harnessing the 'Mocean' of the

Current News

Ørsted to Acquire 100% of Sunrise Wind

Ørsted to Acquire 100% of Sunr

SBM Offshore Announces New CEO

SBM Offshore Announces New CEO

New Jersey Approves Two Giant Offshore Wind Power Projects

New Jersey Approves Two Giant

SLB Recovers $560 Million from Pemex

SLB Recovers $560 Million from

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine