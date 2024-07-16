Damen Hooks Another CSOV Order from Taiwanese Firm

Dutch shipbuilder Damen has signed a deal with Ta San Shang Marine (TSSM) for the construction of the second commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) for Taiwanese offshore wind operations.

TSSM, the joint venture between Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) and Ta Tong Marine, placed an order for the second Damen 9010 CSOV, set for delivery at the end of 2026.

When the new vessel is delivered, TSSM will deploy it at Taiwanese offshore wind farms, increasing its fleet to three service operation vessels (SOVs).

The first, the TSS Pioneer, was delivered in 2022. The second, the TSS Cruiser, is a Damen CSOV which was ordered in November 2023 and is scheduled for delivery at the end of 2025.

"We are pleased to have placed an order for TSSM’s third CSOV. We are confident that the SOV will not only make TSSM the dominant SOV player in Taiwan, but will also serve as a stepping stone for the development of MOL’s SOV business in Asia, including Japan,” said Masayuki Sugiyama, MOL Executive Officer.

Just as with the sister vessel TSS Cruiser, Damen will build this second CSOV in Vietnam. The 90-metre-long vessel will provide accommodation for up to 120 people on board working on the wind farms during their construction and operational phases.

The personnel will reach their offshore workplace safely and effectively via a motion compensated gangway. The new vessel will be equipped with a diesel-battery hybrid power generation system and will be fully ‘methanol-ready’ like the TSS Cruiser.

“We are excited to further expand our fleet with the purchase of another Damen CSOV 9020. Through the expansion of our offshore fleet, we can offer an efficient tool in helping to accelerate wind farm construction.

"We eagerly anticipate to contribute more in the field of clean energy, to play our part in achieving the goal of Net Zero carbon emissions, ultimately to make the planet inhabitable for future generations,” added Hrong-Nain Lin added, TSSM Chairman.