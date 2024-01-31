Construction of CSOV for Taiwan’s Offshore Wind Market Kicks Off in Vietnam

The steel cutting ceremony for the new Construction Service Operation Vessel (CSOV), being built by Damen for Ta San Shang Marine (TSSM), a joint venture between Japan’s Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and Taiwan’s Ta Tong Marine, took place in Vietnam.

The steel cutting ceremony for the CSOV was held on January 19, 2024 in Ha Long, just two months after the initial contract was signed.

TSSM’s new CSOV will be named TSS Cruiser and will be delivered by Dutch shipbuilder Damen by late 2025.

TSS Cruiser will be chartered to contractors supporting the offshore wind farms near the coast of Taiwan, during both the construction and operation phases.

The vessel will be equipped with a motion-compensated gangway that ensures safe and rapid transfers to and from the turbines and substations and it will be highly sustainable with diesel-battery hybrid power generation systems from the outset and prepared for future use of green methanol fuel.

The CSOV 9020 has accommodation for up to 120 personnel and ample space for equipment and supplies.

“We appreciate that quick delivery times are important to many of our customers and our worldwide network of Damen-owned and partner shipyards enables us to meet their needs. We are confident that TSSM’s new CSOV 9020 will be a valuable and productive addition to their fleet,” said Thomas Rowekamp, Damen Regional Sales Director Asia-Pacific.

Steel Cutting Ceremony for TSS Cruiser CSOV (Credit: Damen)