First Gas Starts Flowing at SapuraOMV’s Jerun Platform Off Malaysia

Oil and gas company SapuraOMV has started gas production from its Jerun field, offshore Sarawak in Malaysia.

Jerun gas field, part of SK408 production sharing contract (PSC), was discovered in 2015 and the development project reached its final investment decision (FID) in March 2021.

The Jerun platform is designed to produce up to 550 million cubic feet of gas per day, with condensate production of 15,000 barrels per day during peak production.

Jerun is a Central Processing Platform (CPP) topside, weighing approximately 15,000MT, alongside its 11,200MT jacket.

Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering (MMHE) delivered the CPP topside to SapuraOMV in March 2023, as part of the contract the companies signed in 2021, covering the construction and installation of platform and pipelines for the project.

The gas will be evacuated through a new 80 kilometres pipeline into the E11RB production hub, for onward delivery to Malaysia LNG terminal in Bintulu.

Jerun is located approximately 160 km north-west of Bintulu, and 190 km north-west of Miri in Sarawak.

SapuraOMV Upstream is the operator of the Jerun field with 40% equity, along with two partners, Petronas Carigali (30%) and Sarawak Shell Berhad (30%).