MMHE Delivers Topside for Jerun Gas Field Platform Offshore Malaysia

Jerun Central Processing Platform (CPP) topside (Credit: MMHE)
Offshore energy infrastructure construction firm Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering (MMHE) has delivered the Central Processing Platform (CPP) topside to oil company SapuraOMV for the SK408W Jerun gas field, located offshore Sarawak in Malaysia.

With the weight of approximately 15,000 MT, the CPP topside underwent meticulous crossover and sailaway operations on February 25, 2024, showcasing an astounding 10.5 million man-hours without a single lost time injury (LTI).

The structure will be installed together with its 11,200 MT jacket at the Jerun development project offshore Bintulu in Sarawak. SapuraOMV is the operator of SK408W Block, with Shell and Petronas Carigali holding 30% equity interest, each.

Upon the completion of installation, Jerun CPP will produce ACQ of 550 MMSCFD, where the condensate will be spiked into the Jerun gas stream for comingled export to shore using a new export pipeline which is routed towards the existing E11R-B platform, currently operated by SK Gas, according to MMHE.

The delivery of the topsides is part of the contract SapuraOMV and MMHE signed in 2021, which covers the construction and installation of platform and pipelines for the project.

