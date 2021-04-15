Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
MMHE to Build Offshore Platform, Pipeline for SapuraOMV's Jerun Field

April 15, 2021

Illustration - Credit: wanfahmy/Adobestock
Malaysia's offshore energy infrastructure construction firm Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering (MMHE) has won a contract from SapuraOMV to build and install a platform and pipelines for the oil company's SK408W Jerun Development Project, offshore Sarawak, Malaysia.

The contract is for the construction of an approximately 15,000-metric tonne (MT) topside, 10,000 MT jacket, and 5,000 MT piles of Central Processing Platform (CPP).

It also includes the design engineering of a 30-inch carbon steel pipeline with a length equivalent to 80 kilometers distance from the Central Processing Platform to the existing E11R-B platform to commingle with the existing trunkline to Petronas Malaysia LNG Plant in Bintulu, Sarawak. 

Upon completion, the facilities will be installed in Jerun gas field, which lies in the SK408W Block located offshore Bintulu, Sarawak. 

SapuraOMV Upstream is the operator of SK408W Block, with Shell and Petronas Carigali holding 30% equity interest, each. 

Encik Pandai Othman, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of MHB, MMHE's parent company, said: "As I have mentioned before, the industry is now getting back on an upturn after the slowdown in 2020 due to the low oil price and COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in CAPEX cutback by oil and gas giants due to the uncertainties in the industry. 

"2021 has been coined as our recovery year and what a better way to start it other than with a major EPCIC project like Jerun.” “With this being our first project with SapuraOMV, we hope this marks the beginning of a long-lasting business relationship and mutual support between the two companies."

MMHE did not share the financial details of the contract. Below is an infographic with more details on the platform, as shared by MMHE:

