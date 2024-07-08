Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

EMGS, Velocitas Team Up for OBN Survey in Barents Sea

Atlantic Guardian vessel (Credit: EMGS)
Atlantic Guardian vessel (Credit: EMGS)

Norwegian offshore survey services firm Electromagnetic Geoservices (EMGS) and Velocitas Geo Solutions have entered into agreement to collaborate on a ocean bottom node (OBN) seismic survey in the Barents Sea.

The fully pre-funded OBN survey marks EMGS' first venture into seismic node projects.

The survey, set to begin in the third quarter of 2024, will be conducted using the Atlantic Guardian and is expected to take approximately two weeks to complete.

The total contract value, prior to revenue share, is approximately $1.0 million.

EMGS aims to leverage this project to gain experience and evaluate the potential of incorporating seismic node services into its portfolio.

Vessels Offshore Energy Subsea Industry News Activity Europe OBN Offshore Survey Offshore Sur

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Prysmian)

Prysmian Performs Record Deep HVDC Subsea Cable...
(Credit: Fugro)

Fugro Gets Offshore Wind Survey Job in Japan

Insight

Preparing for Floating Wind – Leveraging the Oil & Gas Supply Chain

Preparing for Floating Wind –

Video

Balmoral Leverages O&G Expertise into New Energy Markets

Balmoral Leverages O&G Experti

Current News

Ramboll to Design Foundations for 945MW German Offshore Wind Farm

Ramboll to Design Foundations

EMGS, Velocitas Team Up for OBN Survey in Barents Sea

EMGS, Velocitas Team Up for OB

Prysmian Performs Record Deep HVDC Subsea Cable Installation

Prysmian Performs Record Deep

Prosafe’s Safe Caledonia Flotel Set for Check-In at North Sea

Prosafe’s Safe Caledonia Flote

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine