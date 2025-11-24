Jifmar Concludes Takeover of 15 Seacontractors Workboats

Jifmar Group has completed the transfer of Seacontractors’ fleet of 15 workboats, finalizing a deal signed in August and strengthening its presence in the Middle East and Indian Ocean.

The vessels and associated teams formally joined Jifmar on November 19, the company said.

The transaction also includes a six-month transfer services agreement under which Seacontractors will continue supporting fleet operations to ensure continuity for clients. The Dubai office team and the seafaring crew assigned to the fleet have transferred to Jifmar with existing commitments maintained.

The acquisition brings Jifmar’s fleet to 84 vessels, including 26 in the Middle East and Indian Ocean. The enlarged fleet increases Jifmar’s capacity to provide turnkey maritime services to the energy and coastal infrastructure sectors, while the company plans to use its expanded regional presence to scale its industrial solutions business.

“This closing marks a new chapter for Jifmar. By integrating this fleet and its experienced crews, we are scaling up our operational presence in key regions and reinforcing our ability to support clients with reliable, versatile and efficient assets. Our ambition is to continue setting the reference standard for workboat performance worldwide,” said Jean-Michel Berud, CEO of Jifmar Group.

“ We are pleased to finalize this transition with Jifmar, their global expertise in shallow-draft operations ensures that our former fleet and crews will thrive under a group fully dedicated to this segment. This step accelerates the implementation of Seacontractors’ strategic repositioning in the offshore market, with the Sea Banckert and Sea Evertsen having recently been added to the fleet,” added Xander Schanssema, owner of Seacontractors.

The combined fleet enhances Jifmar’s ability to support towing, coastal construction and nearshore energy projects across Eastern regions, where demand for versatile shallow-draft vessels continues to grow.